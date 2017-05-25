More than 90,000 pounds of sausage products being recalled - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 90,000 pounds of sausage products being recalled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Armour Eckrich Meats, LLC is recalling approximately 90,978 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall yesterday.

The fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage items were produced and packaged from April 26 through April 28, 2017. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 3JC” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return the item to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625 or click here.

