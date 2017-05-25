Construction workers for Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville picket for second straight day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction workers for the Omni Hotel project in downtown Louisville upset about what they're calling unfair wages protested for a second straight day Thursday.

About 100 immigrant workers walked off the job Wednesday, claiming they're not being paid the same wages as other people doing the same job. They were out in force again Thursday, joined by supporters from the community.

"We are the only one underpaid on this job," said Marco Cruz, who described himself as a safety worker. "Everyone else is making like $40-$45 an hour and we're doing like $20 an hour."

Jim Smith, a Louisville attorney representing Brasfield & Gorrie, the general contractor building the hotel, says the workers are being paid about $24 an hour according to a schedule of benchmark construction wages maintained by the federal government.

That rate hasn't changed since the project began, he said. The workers are employed by PCC, a drywall subcontractor to Brasfield & Gorrie, he said.

David Suetholz, a labor attorney helping the workers, says they have a right under federal law to come together and demand a conversation with their employer about their wages, but he says they have already been threatened by management.

Suetholz said Brasfield & Gorrie called some of the workers into a meeting in the on-site construction trailer Wednesday and told them they'd be fired if they didn't return to work and asked them to sign a release saying they had no issue with their wages. None complied, Suetholz said.

"Also, the owner of the subcontractor, PCC, told them he was going to stop paying for their lodging if they didn't go back to work," Suetholz said. "Two threats."

Suetholz says the striking workers are being paid a residential rate when they should be paid a commercial rate. "Every other classification of workers on this project are being paid commercial rates, and it's my sneaking suspicion it's because they're immigrants."

Brasfield & Gorrie released a statement Wednesday:

"At the outset of the Omni Louisville Hotel project, wage rates for the project were established. Those wage rates were subject to legal challenges and proceedings brought by the Carpenters Union. Those wage rates have remained intact and have been in place since that time. All employees on the project site are being paid appropriately based upon the wage requirements which are applicable to this project."

On Thursday, the striking workers lined up along Third and Muhammad Ali around 6 a.m. They were joined by dozens of protesters from the community as well as other workers showing support. Some carried picket signs reading "Jobs For Justice," "Stop Corporate Greed" and "Showing Up For Racial Justice." Many chanted for Brasfield & Gorrie reps to "come out and talk."

The workers are not unionized, but they are supported by the Indiana-Kentucky-Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Local 175, said Antonio Ramos, a business representative with the union.

In March, Omni contractors and consultants hosted a job fair at the Kentucky Career Center looking to fill 300 open positions.

The workers say they plan to continue to stand their ground. Suetholz says he an agreement with the contractor can be reached by the end of the day.

The hotel is scheduled to open before the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

