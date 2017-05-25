POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he solicited an undercover officer online, thinking that officer was a 14-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, the arrest came as a result of an investigation conducted by the Louisville Metro Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

Police say 50-year-old Kenneth Kasey used a social media messaging app to contact an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl online. According to the arrest report, Kasey asked the undercover detective for nude pictures, and arranged to meet the detective -- again thinking he was conversing with a 14-year-old girl -- at Jefferson Mall.

Police say Kasey was arrested in front of the Jefferson Mall Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.