Skittles and Starburst kick up the heat in new candies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet and spicy is in, and two candy favorites are kicking up the heat. 

Mars, the parent company that owns Skittles, say sit plans to release a new line of Sweet Heat Skittles candies. They feature flavors like Fiery Watermelon, Blazin' Mango, Flamin' Orange, Sizzlin' Strawberry, and Lemon Spark. Expect the spicy candy in stores by December. 

According to the Food Business News, the company is also releasing a Sweet Heat Starburst. Flavors will include Fiery Watermelon of their own, Strawberry Mango, Flamin' Orange, and Pipin' Pineapple.

The candy is among the products being rolled out at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago wrapping up on May 25.  There are many new snacks being introduced including mushroom chips, quinoa chips, Krispy Kreme coffee candy, Reese's cookie layer crunch bars and more. 

Among the trends spotted at the trade show include making snacks and calories available in packages that are roughly 200 calories. 

