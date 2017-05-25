Eminence woman charged with murder after fatal crash in Henry County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Police say an Eminence, Kentucky, woman has been charged with murder after a fatal crash in Henry County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Lawson, the crash took place at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1900 block of Lake Jericho Road, near Bates Lane, in Smithfield, Kentucky.

Trooper Lawson said one man died as a result of that crash. That man has not yet been identified, according to Lawson.

Lawson said 27-year-old Alora Davila was arrested. She's charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to produce an insurance card.

She is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.