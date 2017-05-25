Eminence woman charged with murder after fatal crash in Henry Co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Eminence woman charged with murder after fatal crash in Henry County, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Alora Davila (Source: Carroll County Detention Center) Alora Davila (Source: Carroll County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Police say an Eminence, Kentucky, woman has been charged with murder after a fatal crash in Henry County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Lawson, the crash took place at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1900 block of Lake Jericho Road, near Bates Lane, in Smithfield, Kentucky.

Trooper Lawson said one man died as a result of that crash. That man has not yet been identified, according to Lawson.

Lawson said 27-year-old Alora Davila was arrested. She's charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to produce an insurance card.

She is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.