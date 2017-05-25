Mental evaluations of Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering, cannibalizing girlfriend expected soon

A southern Indiana prosecutor intends to seek the death penalty against a man who confessed to police that he fatally stabbed his girlfriend, then consumed her body parts.

Prosecutors say the request for the death sentence is based on two aggravating factors, that he committed intentional murder during the burglary and that he dismembered the victim.

Man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating her body parts now charged with rape

He was notified of the new rape charge that has been filed against him, but then said he has too much honor and integrity and is too and handsome to have committed the rape.

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, then cooking and eating her organs, wanted to get out of jail. However, prosecutors released disturbing details about the case in order to keep him there.

Judge denies bond request for Indiana man accused of murdering girlfriend and eating her organs

Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body say he's not competent to stand trial.

Lawyers say Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing girlfriend is incompetent for trial

A southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 will undergo psychiatric evaluations, despite his insistence that he's competent for trial.

A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Jeffersonville detectives discovered a grisly crime scene at this home on Locust Street on Sept. 11, 2014.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he expects the evaluations of Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville to be filed and submitted to his office any day now.

Oberhansley currently faces a June 12 trial date on charges of murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 11, 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton of Jeffersonville. However, Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael on March 28 granted defense attorneys' request for a competency evaluation to be conducted by three psychologists or psychiatrists.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police discovered Blanton's body after being asked to perform a welfare check at her home on Locust Street. Oberhansley answered the door and said she wasn't there, but when police searched the home they discovered a gruesome crime scene and evidence that Oberhansley had cooked and eaten some of Blanton's internal organs.

During his initial court appearances, Oberhansley claimed his name was Zeus, and talked over the judge.

Once the mental evaluations are completed, Carmichael will likely schedule a competency hearing.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.