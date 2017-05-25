Mental evaluations of Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mental evaluations of Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering, cannibalizing girlfriend expected soon

Joseph Oberhansley is led into a Jeffersonville court in 2015.
Tammy Jo Blanton (source: family photo)
Jeffersonville detectives discovered a grisly crime scene at this home on Locust Street on Sept. 11, 2014.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he expects the evaluations of Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville to be filed and submitted to his office any day now.

Oberhansley currently faces a June 12 trial date on charges of murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 11, 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton of Jeffersonville. However, Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael on March 28 granted defense attorneys' request for a competency evaluation to be conducted by three psychologists or psychiatrists.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police discovered Blanton's body after being asked to perform a welfare check at her home on Locust Street. Oberhansley answered the door and said she wasn't there, but when police searched the home they discovered a gruesome crime scene and evidence that Oberhansley had cooked and eaten some of Blanton's internal organs. 

During his initial court appearances, Oberhansley claimed his name was Zeus, and talked over the judge. 

Once the mental evaluations are completed, Carmichael will likely schedule a competency hearing.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

