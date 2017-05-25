ACC Baseball Championship FanFest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACC Baseball Championship at Slugger Field invites fans of all ages to the FanFest.

The FREE event at the Hall of Fame Pavilion inside Louisville Slugger Field features ACC Baseball, exhibits and attractions.

Fun begins Friday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, May 28.

Louisville Slugger Museum will show off jerseys and helmets from every ACC baseball team, demonstrate live bat-making and photo opportunities with the ACC championship trophy and the museum's five-foot bat.

Fans will also have a chance to "Hold a Piece of History," with game-used bats from former ACC stars, including Buster Posey, AJ Pollock and Ryan Zimmerman.

Open to the public, the event will also include face painting, bourbon tasting, a photo booth, inflatables, merchandise for sale and more attractions for fans of all ages.

ACC Fanfest Schedule

Friday, May 26: 2 p.m. until after first inning of the 7 p.m. game

Saturday, May 27: Noon until after first inning of the 5 p.m. game

Sunday, May 28: 10 a.m. until after first inning of the championship game

