Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed on I-64 in K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed on I-64 in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WDRB) - A motorcyclist from Louisville taking part in the annual Rolling Thunder ride to Washington, D.C. died in a crash in central Kentucky. The coroner identifies him as 67-year-old John Locke. 

The Montgomery County Sheriff Fred Shortridge says Locke e was traveling on eastbound Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon, when the he lost control, went across the median and was hit by another vehicle.  

WKYT reports that Locke died at UK Hospital, and a woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries. 

A person at the scene says the two were with the Rolling Thunder group, which traveled through Louisville on the way to the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day weekend. 

Louisville's Rolling Thunder chapter president Steve Curry says that their friends were traveling ahead to meet up with a group in West Virginia. The ride will continue to D.C., and they will honor their friend, after they arrive. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

