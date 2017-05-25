Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad plans overhaul of LMPD command staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad has announced a major shakeup to his command staff that will be effective on Friday, according to a letter to Metro Council members dated Thursday.

The changes largely affect the city's patrol divisions, whose commanders report directly to Conrad, and come as the city has grappled with record murder rates and a scandal involving a youth program.

Sources told WDRB News that Conrad gave officers the option of retiring or being demoted. It was not immediately clear which officers were given that choice.

The promotions include three lieutenants who will be elevated to the rank of major. Conrad's letter says they are Lieutenants Joshua Judah, who as major will command the 4th Division; Michael Bogan, who will oversee the 6th Division; and Kimberly Burbrink, who will command the 7th Division.

All of the changes, including the rank changes, will be official Friday.

"These promotions are a result of three anticipated retirements within my command staff. As part of this process, I will be reassigning several members of my staff to different positions throughout the department. This course of action is to ensure that we have the right people, in the right positions, to affectedly (sic) lead this department in the right direction," Conrad wrote.

In a prepared statement, Conrad said he believes "these changes will continue to provide the citizens of Metro Louisville with the quality police services they have come to expect.”

Two Metro Council members declined to comment but plan to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today.

This story will be updated.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.