Metro Council members blister Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad's overhaul of LMPD command staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad announced a series of promotions and demotions on his command staff Thursday, drawing fierce blowback from a bipartisan group of Metro Council members and prompting a possible no-confidence vote in Conrad next week.

Roughly half of the council's members -- some speaking with visible emotion -- appeared at an afternoon press conference that included multiple calls for Conrad's dismissal.

"I want you to hear me loud and clear when I say we are tired of the body counts and the cover-ups," said Democratic council member David James, a former officer and chair of the council's public safety committee, who said the chief needs to resign.

The changes largely affect the city's patrol divisions, whose commanders report directly to Conrad, and come as the city has grappled with record murder rates and a scandal involving a youth program. Some council members questioned the timing of the move as a political ploy.

Jean Porter, spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, declined to comment shortly after the council members spoke.

Conrad's changes, outlined in a letter to the council, included a change in rank, to lieutenant, for a popular officer, Maj. Jimmy Harper. Several council members implored the chief to rescind Harper's demotion, citing his work at various times in their neighborhoods.

Speaking directly to Conrad, council member Cheri Bryant-Hamilton said: "Why is Harper the scapegoat for your poor leadership?" To applause from her colleagues, she said Harper should "get your position, chief."

Robin Engel, caucus chair of the council's minority Republican members, said he will seek to get GOP members on board with the no-confidence resolution James plans to introduce next week.

"We truly have a leadership problem. ... The buck stops at the top, chief," Engel said.

Sources told WDRB News that Conrad gave officers the option of retiring or being demoted. It was not immediately clear which officers were given that choice. Council members said Harper chose the demotion rather than retire. Maj. Ryan Bates would replace him as commander of the 2nd Division.

The promotions include three lieutenants who will be elevated to the rank of major. Conrad's letter says they are Lieutenants Joshua Judah, who as major would command the 4th Division; Michael Bogan, who would oversee the 6th Division; and Kimberly Burbrink, who will command the 7th Division.

All of the changes, including the rank changes, will be official Friday.

"These promotions are a result of three anticipated retirements within my command staff. As part of this process, I will be reassigning several members of my staff to different positions throughout the department. This course of action is to ensure that we have the right people, in the right positions, to affectedly (sic) lead this department in the right direction," Conrad wrote.

In a prepared statement, Conrad said he believes "these changes will continue to provide the citizens of Metro Louisville with the quality police services they have come to expect.”

