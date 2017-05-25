Grand jury declines to indict Andre McGee, Katina Powell in sex - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grand jury declines to indict Andre McGee, Katina Powell in sex scandal case

Posted: Updated:
Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing. Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After meeting Thursday morning, a Jefferson County grand jury has declined to indict Katina Powell or Andre McGee in connection with the sex scandal that engulfed the University of Louisville men’s basketball program.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office determined there was not the “legally required independent corroboration of the allegations” made in Powell’s book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules” to justify recommending an indictment.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began issuing subpoenas in Ocober 2015 and prosecutors are presenting the case this morning, according to several sources. The grand jury is hearing evidence against three people, according to one source. 

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Powell has said that former Louisville graduate assistant Andre McGee arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.

IBJ Book Publishing, which published "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," received a subpoena to appear before the grand jury on Nov. 5, 2015.

A grand jury is made up of 12 citizens, who, often at the request of prosecutors, can subpoena records and witnesses. It is a secret process, with details typically only revealed when they reach a decision whether to indict someone or not. Nine of the 12 jurors have to agree.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Foster, who is in charge of a unit that prosecutes crimes against children, is handling the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine has said the allegations from the book cause "grave concern to me and this community."

"If my office receives credible evidence of sexual abuse or other criminal activity involving minor children, we will vigorously prosecute those responsible for those crimes."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.