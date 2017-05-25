Grand jury declines to indict Andre McGee, Katina Powell in sex scandal case

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

One man died as a result of the crash...

One man died as a result of the crash...

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After meeting Thursday morning, a Jefferson County grand jury has declined to indict Katina Powell or Andre McGee in connection with the sex scandal that engulfed the University of Louisville men’s basketball program.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office determined there was not the “legally required independent corroboration of the allegations” made in Powell’s book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules” to justify recommending an indictment.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began issuing subpoenas in Ocober 2015 and prosecutors are presenting the case this morning, according to several sources. The grand jury is hearing evidence against three people, according to one source.

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Powell has said that former Louisville graduate assistant Andre McGee arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.

IBJ Book Publishing, which published "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," received a subpoena to appear before the grand jury on Nov. 5, 2015.

A grand jury is made up of 12 citizens, who, often at the request of prosecutors, can subpoena records and witnesses. It is a secret process, with details typically only revealed when they reach a decision whether to indict someone or not. Nine of the 12 jurors have to agree.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Foster, who is in charge of a unit that prosecutes crimes against children, is handling the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine has said the allegations from the book cause "grave concern to me and this community."

"If my office receives credible evidence of sexual abuse or other criminal activity involving minor children, we will vigorously prosecute those responsible for those crimes."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.