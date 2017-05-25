Jefferson County grand jury hearing evidence today in Katina Powell sex scandal

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, after he was interviewed by police.

The ready-to-eat sausage products were sent to distribution centers in Indiana.

More than 90,000 pounds of sausage products being recalled

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Jefferson County grand jury is hearing evidence in the University of Louisville basketball program sex scandal involving self-proclaimed madam Katina Powell.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office began issuing subpoenas in Ocober 2015 and prosecutors are presenting the case this morning, according to several sources. The grand jury is hearing evidence against three people, according to one source.

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

Powell has said that former Louisville graduate assistant Andre McGee arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.

IBJ Book Publishing, which published "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," received a subpoena to appear before the grand jury on Nov. 5, 2015.

A grand jury is made up of 12 citizens, who, often at the request of prosecutors, can subpoena records and witnesses. It is a secret process, with details typically only revealed when they reach a decision whether to indict someone or not. Nine of the 12 jurors have to agree.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Foster, who is in charge of a unit that prosecutes crimes against children, is handling the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine has said the allegations from the book cause "grave concern to me and this community."

"If my office receives credible evidence of sexual abuse or other criminal activity involving minor children, we will vigorously prosecute those responsible for those crimes."

