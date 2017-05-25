LaRue County couple now facing criminal abuse charges after woman found dead in home with 31 dogs

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are now facing criminal abuse charges after a woman was found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

According to arrest reports, 58-year-old Loyd Sadler and 54-year-old Lora Sadler, a LaRue County couple, have been arrested and charged with first degree criminal abuse, as well as violating several local ordinances. They were already charged with animal cruelty.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but LaRue County Sheriff Russell McCoy didn't need that many to describe the conditions where the woman's body -- and 31 dogs -- were found.

"It was deplorable," McCoy told WDRB News earlier this month. "Feces was probably an inch-and-a-half deep in the floor where they was walking on it. It looked like concrete."

"Probably the worst I've seen in the 15 years I've been doing this," McCoy added.

Authorities found 31 dogs in the home Friday, May 5, off Talley Oak Hill Road while responding to a medical call. They were mostly chihuahuas and terriers, but exact breeds are a guess.

They had no papers, no shots, and appeared to be inbred.

The original medical call was made to check on the dogs' owner, 68-year-old Mary Jean King, who lived in the home with her nephew, Loyd Sadler, and and his wife, Lora Sadler.

It was Loyd Sadler who found his aunt dead.

Early signs show Mary Jean King suffered from pneumonia, but the coroner says he needs more tests to confirm the cause of death.

Sheriff McCoy now says both King and the dogs were neglected.

The Sadlers were King's caregivers, and she'd been in the hospital days earlier. They were initially charged only with animal cruelty. All three family members shared one room in the trailer with the dogs, no running water and no food. Now they're facing first degree criminal abuse charges in connection with their alleged treatment of King.

"The Sadlers were caregivers of Ms. King and they allowed her to reside in filth and squalor at the above residence," the new arrest reports state. "In the situation which she was living in could cause physical injury. Subjects lived in a home with 31 dogs, with no running water inside, little to no food, large amounts of feces/urine in the floor and trash piled up in the living area."

The dogs were taken to the Hardin County Animal Shelter. They're now trying to find all of them a good home.

Loyd and Lora Sadler are currently being held in the LaRue County Detention Center. They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 31, unless they post bond before then.

