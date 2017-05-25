Ribbon cut on newly renovated Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Ce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ribbon cut on newly renovated Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) --  A newly remodeled pool is making a big splash in Clarksville. 

The rainy, chilly weather didn't stop city leaders from cutting the ribbon on the newly renovated Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center.  The pool had been closed for about a year, while construction was underway. 

About a dozen families were invited for a preview, so there were plenty of kids ready to be the first to jumping into the water and hit the water slides. 

Families who live in Clarksville are invited out Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.  The first 300 people to show a Clarksville ID at the door get in for free.  The pool will open to the public on Saturday at 11 a.m. 

Clarksville Cove was a 3.8 million dollar redevelopment project. It finished on time and under budget. 

Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center
800 S. Clark Boulevard
Clarksville, Indiana

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.