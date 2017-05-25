Bardstown community mourns fourth year since Officer Jason Ellis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown community mourns fourth year since Officer Jason Ellis murdered

Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday marks four years since Bardstown Police Department officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed.

Ellis was shot several times with a shotgun as he cleared debris from a Bluegrass Parkway exit ramp. Investigators say he was on his way home from work when it happened in 2013.

With each year that passes, comes a renewed sense of frustration for the family, but they say they'll never give up.

"If it was just solved, it would just help," said Kris Phillips, Officer Ellis' mother-in-law. "It's frustrating to know somebody has the answers. They have the answers...right here."

On Thursday night, the Bardstown Police Department is hosting a memorial drive from the department to the cemetery.

