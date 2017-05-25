VIDEO: Wisconsin woman thwarts carjacker by holding on to her windshield wiper

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the Hitching Post Tavern.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDRB) -- A Wisconsin woman jumps on to her SUV, as a carjacker tried to steal it.

Melissa Smith says she was at a gas pump, when a Cadillac pulled up. Surveillance video shows a man dressed in dark clothes jumping out of the car and into her SUV. But she jumps on to her vehicle and holds on, as the man tries to drive off.

The carjacker slammed on the brakes twice, as Smith held on to the windshield wiper. But she held tight. "He was laughing while I was on my car and he was trying to throw me off. So zero remorse."

Smith says she didn't think about the danger of jumping on the hood until after it all happened. The thief eventually gave up and jumped out of the car and back into the waiting Cadillac. She finally jumped off the hood of her car, as it continued to roll into an intersection. Then Smith amazingly jumped into the driver's seat and stopped her SUV.

Smith wasn't hurt, but the thief did getaway with her purse, i Phone and wallet.

