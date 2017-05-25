VIDEO: Wisconsin woman thwarts carjacker by holding on to her wi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: Wisconsin woman thwarts carjacker by holding on to her windshield wiper

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDRB) -- A Wisconsin woman jumps on to her SUV, as a carjacker tried to steal it. 

Melissa Smith says she was at a gas pump, when a Cadillac pulled up.  Surveillance video shows a man dressed in dark clothes jumping out of the car and into her SUV.  But she jumps on to her vehicle and holds on, as the man tries to drive off. 

The carjacker slammed on the brakes twice, as Smith held on to the windshield wiper. But she held tight. "He was laughing while I was on my car and he was trying to throw me off. So zero remorse."

Smith says she didn't think about the danger of jumping on the hood until after it all happened. The thief eventually gave up and jumped out of the car and back into the waiting Cadillac. She finally jumped off the hood of her car, as it continued to roll into an intersection.  Then Smith amazingly jumped into the driver's seat and stopped her SUV.  

Smith wasn't hurt, but the thief did getaway with her purse, i Phone and wallet.

