Salem, Ind., police officer placed on paid leave after 'medical - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salem, Ind., police officer placed on paid leave after 'medical event'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem Police officer who also served as a school resource officer for Salem Community Schools has been placed on paid administrative leave after a "medical event."

Ryan Bower, the Salem City Attorney issued the following statement:

"The city has no evidence whatsoever of any reduced capacity, for any reason including drug usage, that would have occurred while Officer Ratts was employed as a school resource officer. He has not acted as a school resource officer for approximately one month. At this point, all we know is that he had what is believed to be a medical event, that occurred off school grounds, possibly at his home, in the late evening. This medical event may have diminished his abilities and we are currently reviewing all possibilities while Mr. Ratts is on paid leave. He has not acted as a school resource officer for approximately one month." 

Bower says Ratts is a veteran officer and says Ratts' last day was on April 29. Bower says Ratts was placed on paid administrative leave about a week ago. Bower says Ratts' employment is under review/investigation by the City Attorney's Office. There is no word on how long that will last.

Parents and residents have contacted WDRB concerned about why Ratts was removed from the school. 

"Unfortunately Officer Ratts is no longer our SRO and I really don't have any information," said Lynn Reed, superintendent of Salem Community Schools. "The Chief of Police is in charge of placing our resource officers and about almost a month ago he told me that we would be changing personnel."

She declined to comment further.

Ratts has not returned our messages for comment.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.