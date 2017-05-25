Salem, Ind., police officer placed on paid leave after 'medical event'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem Police officer who also served as a school resource officer for Salem Community Schools has been placed on paid administrative leave after a "medical event."

Ryan Bower, the Salem City Attorney issued the following statement:

"The city has no evidence whatsoever of any reduced capacity, for any reason including drug usage, that would have occurred while Officer Ratts was employed as a school resource officer. He has not acted as a school resource officer for approximately one month. At this point, all we know is that he had what is believed to be a medical event, that occurred off school grounds, possibly at his home, in the late evening. This medical event may have diminished his abilities and we are currently reviewing all possibilities while Mr. Ratts is on paid leave. He has not acted as a school resource officer for approximately one month."