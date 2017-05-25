Family of Seneca High senior killed in crash presented with her diploma at graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday at Freedom Hall.

Lunden Pope, 17, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a crash the night before. According to police, she was hit by a car after she ran across Poplar Level Road against a green light.

In addition, there was a moment of silence for Lunden and two other members of the Seneca High Class of 2017 to die in the past four years.

"Seneca is striving to honor our lost scholars with dignity and with compassion for their families," Seneca High Principal Kim Morales said before the ceremony. "We also wanted to ensure the class of 2017 gets to experience the joy and celebrations they have rightfully earned. It is bittersweet."

The others include Chita Chuwan, who died in a 2015 train collision, and Marissa "Skyy" Cotton, who died in 2016.

Lunden had a 3.6 GPA and was a member of the school's band.

Pope's aunt, Shirryl Pope, told WDRB News, that her niece was "growing into her own woman."

"She was brilliant and compassionate and never met a stranger," Shirryl Pope said. "She brought out the best in you."

Morales called Lunden "the kind of kid you didn't just teach, you fell in love with."

She presented Lunden's parents, Dana Grant and Frank Pope, with their daughter's diploma.

About 320 seniors from Seneca High were given diplomas on Thursday; they are among 6,344 students earning diplomas this year from Jefferson County Public Schools.

Lunden's funeral will be held on Friday.

