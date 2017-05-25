LMPD officer sued over alleged cover-up of sex abuse is retiring

A chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a police officer shot a man in Sellersburg.More >>
A chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a police officer shot a man in Sellersburg.More >>
City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.More >>
City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.More >>
Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.More >>
Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.More >>
Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.More >>
Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.More >>
One man died as a result of the crash...More >>
One man died as a result of the crash...More >>
Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.More >>
Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.More >>
The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.More >>
The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>
“There will undoubtedly be challenges in scheduling the leader of the free world for a deposition,” an attorney for Trump wrote.More >>
“There will undoubtedly be challenges in scheduling the leader of the free world for a deposition,” an attorney for Trump wrote.More >>
Attorneys Tad Thomas and David Yates, who are representing the alleged victim, argue that the criminal case has just begun and would cause a “significant delay” in the civil litigation.More >>
Attorneys Tad Thomas and David Yates, who are representing the alleged victim, argue that the criminal case has just begun and would cause a “significant delay” in the civil litigation.More >>