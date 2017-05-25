Kentucky labor unions file lawsuit asking judge to block state's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky labor unions file lawsuit asking judge to block state's new right-to-work law

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky labor unions are fighting back against the state's new right-to-work law.

The Kentucky State AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 filed a lawsuit in Frankfort on Thursday, asking a judge to block it.

The suit claims the law violates the Kentucky Constitution.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed the measure into law in January. It bans labor unions from collecting mandatory dues from members.

Republicans say right-to-work laws create jobs, while Democrats feel they weaken labor unions.

