Community remembers Kentucky State Police troopers killed in the line of duty

Community remembers Kentucky State Police troopers killed in the line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Loved ones joined together with police from across the state on Thursday to remember troopers who died in the line of duty. 

The Kentucky State Police memorial took place today in Frankfort, and it coincides with similar ceremonies this month throughout the country. 

Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton laid a wreath to honor the fallen. 

The last trooper to die in the line of duty was Cameron Ponder. He was shot on a traffic stop in western Kentucky in Sept. 2015. 

"My heart will forever be broken, and we miss him every day, but we are dedicated to honoring him and remembering him every day by remembering the good things in his life, not focusing on the one bad thing," said Brenda Tiffany, Ponder's mother. "That was a terrible moment, but we will never focus on that."

Thirty Kentucky State Police troopers have died in the line of duty since the agency first formed in 1948. 

