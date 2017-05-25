WATCH LIVE | LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to make statement at 4:30 p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to make statement at 4:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad is scheduled to make a statement at 4:30 p.m.

The statement comes just hours after roughly half of the members of Louisville Metro Council -- some speaking with visible emotion -- appeared at an afternoon press conference that included multiple calls for Conrad's dismissal. 

Earlier today, Conrad announced a series of promotions and demotions on his command staff Thursday, drawing fierce blowback from that bipartisan group of Metro Council members.

