Metro Parks to open Algonquin Pool and 3 more for Memorial Day despite lifeguard shortage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Parks now says it will have enough lifeguards to open all four of the city's public pools. That includes the Algonquin Pool on Cypress Street, which the city said could remain closed. 

Metro Parks and Recreation says it will supplement the available lifeguards with staff from other sites, including a manager and supervisor.  The Algonquin Pool will open Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m.  The parks department is working with Louisville Metro Police Department to provide security.

Admission at city pools is $2 for children 17 and younger and $3 for adults 18 and over. Photo identification is required for anyone age 9 or older; children 8 and under must be accompanied by a guardian 12 or older with photo identification. Metro Parks can make identification cards for children who need them for $4 per card; call (502) 897-9949 for details.

Metro Parks pools will be open:   

Summer 2017: May 27, 28 & 29- Memorial Day Weekend & 

June 3 - July 29, 2017 pools will Open Daily with the following schedules:

Algonquin Park
1614 Cypress Street, 40210
502/772-7907
Open Daily: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. • Closed Tuesdays

Fairdale (Nelson Hornbeck Park)
709 Fairdale Road, 40118
502/361-8270
Open Daily: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. • Closed Mondays

Norton (Camp Taylor Memorial Park)
4201 Lee Avenue, 40213
502/451-0678
Open Daily: 11 a m.- 4 p m  • Closed Thursdays

Sun Valley Park
6506 Bethany Lane, 40272
502/935-0302
Open Daily: 1p m  - 6 p.m. • Closed Wednesdays

Metro Parks and Recreation is still offering a lifeguard certification course at the Algonquin Pool from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2. They still have room to train ten more lifeguards. The training is free, if the person commits to working for Metro Parks for the summer. You must be 16 or older to apply. 

To register for the course, call Keith Smith at (502) 895-6499.

