Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder said he's being mistreated in jail.

Wathaniel Woods is facing 11 charges, including murder for the March 28 crash with Rodman's patrol car. Rodman died the next day at the hospital.

Woods' family said he regrets what happened, but they're concerned he's not receiving proper care in Metro Corrections.

"Since he's been here, they haven't been giving him no pain medicine or feeding him well," said Joann Woods, Wathaniel's mother.

Joann Woods said her son was receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation at a state medical center in Oldham County. Metro Correction said Woods has been checked-out by doctors and says he is receiving adequate medical care. Assistant Director Steve released this statement:

“Inmate Woods has been assessed by medical staff at Metro Corrections. He is up and walking, around in his housing unit sometimes using a cane for stability. He is on the medical unit of Metro Corrections and receiving adequate medical care.”

"It's bad enough they're trying to accuse him of murder, and then they gonna put him in this jail and treat him like an animal," Joann Woods said.

Woods' family said they want him moved back to Oldham County for treatment, and they plan to hire a lawyer.

"I got a phone call saying that they put him on suicide watch, and Wathaniel is not going to kill himself, but I just want something done," Joann Woods said. "And I want to see the doctor ... meet the doctor that discharged him."

Wathaniel Woods' sister said her brother didn't want Rodman to lose his life.

"Yeah, he was wrong for running," Shay Woods said. "He was wrong for having a gun, but he's not a murderer. He didn't set out to kill him."

Related Stories:

Suspect in murder of LMPD officer plans to hire private attorney

Grand Jury indicts suspect in murder of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Man charged with murder of LMPD officer evaded arrest warrant for months

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.