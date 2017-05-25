Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder said he's being mistreated in jail.

Wathaniel Woods is facing 11 charges, including murder for the March 28 crash with Rodman's patrol car. Rodman died the next day at the hospital.

Woods' family said he regrets what happened, but they're concerned he's not receiving proper care in Metro Corrections.

"Since he's been here, they haven't been giving him no pain medicine or feeding him well," said Joann Woods, Wathaniel's mother.

Joann Woods said her son was receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation at a state medical center in Oldham County. Metro Correction said Woods has been checked-out by doctors and says he is receiving adequate medical care. Assistant Director Steve released this statement:

“Inmate Woods has been assessed by medical staff at Metro Corrections. He is up and walking, around in his housing unit sometimes using a cane for stability. He is on the medical unit of Metro Corrections and receiving adequate medical care.”

"It's bad enough they're trying to accuse him of murder, and then they gonna put him in this jail and treat him like an animal," Joann Woods said.

Woods' family said they want him moved back to Oldham County for treatment, and they plan to hire a lawyer.

"I got a phone call saying that they put him on suicide watch, and Wathaniel is not going to kill himself, but I just want something done," Joann Woods said. "And I want to see the doctor ... meet the doctor that discharged him."

Wathaniel Woods' sister said her brother didn't want Rodman to lose his life.

"Yeah, he was wrong for running," Shay Woods said. "He was wrong for having a gun, but he's not a murderer. He didn't set out to kill him."

