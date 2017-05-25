Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

According to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 Thursday night, officers from the Sellersburg Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for a welfare check at the Dollar General in Sellersburg.

The caller reported that the woman had "been in a recent altercation with 24-year-old Evan Payne of Jeffersonville and was worried for her safety."

When officers arrived, they found Payne sitting in the parking lot in his car. After speaking to him, there was a struggle, and the Clark County officer used his taser but it "was defeated by Mr. Payne."

Police say Payne continued to struggle would not get out of the vehicle. At one point the officer fired a shot at Payne, which struck him in the arm.

Payne then took off, leading police on a chase into Louisville, past Slugger Field, and back into Indiana. The chase ended outside Clark Memorial Hospital on Spring Street in Jeffersonville, where Payne was arrested.

Both the officer and Payne were treated at the hospital. The officer was released, but Payne remains hospitalized.

Payne was already wanted for allegedly assaulting the same woman on May 10. Police say Payne threatened the woman with a knife, and the attack left her with broken bones. Payne was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

Payne was also wanted in Clark County on felony drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, and possession of marijuana, and in Floyd County for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

