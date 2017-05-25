Suspect shot by Clark County officer before leading police on ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect shot by Clark County officer before leading police on chase into downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A police chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after an officer shot a man in Sellersburg.

A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a welfare check at the Dollar General in Sellersburg, where a woman reported that she thought she was being followed by her former boyfriend or husband.

When officers got on scene, there was a struggle with the man, and an officer shot him. The suspect then led police on a chase into Kentucky, through downtown Louisville right past Slugger Field, and back into Indiana.

The chased ended right outside Clark Memorial Hospital, where the man was arrested. Both the suspect and an officer are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

