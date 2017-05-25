LANE | U of L Beats Notre Dame in ACC Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville used early home runs from its two main power sources and three pitchers spread out 11 Notre Dame hits as the Cardinals ended a three-game losing streak with a 10-3 win over the Irish.

Drew Ellis hit a solo homer in the second for a 1-0 lead, his 17th of the season. Brendan McKay hit his 16th homer and second grand slam of the season to make it 5-0 in the third. McKay gave up three earned runs in seven innings on the mound. The Junior lefty allowed eight hits and four walks. Josh Stowers went four-for-five, scored three runs and threw out a runner at home to end a threat in the fifth. Devin Hairston drove in three runs, including a couple in the 7th for a 7-3 lead on a base hit to left.

U of L meets Florida State in an elimination game Friday at 3:00 pm at Louisville Slugger Field. The winner advances to meet Duke in Saturday's semi-finals.

