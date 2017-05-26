Music, food and fun come together for Elizabethtown festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The BBQ Blues & Bikes festival takes over downtown Elizabethtown on Saturday, May 27.

The event is free to the public and will feature ten blues acts, a motorcycle ride to benefit DAV Benevolence Fund, a burn out contest, kids zone, motorcycle vendor area, and a large selection of barbeque vendors.

The festival will begin with the “Thunder Into E’town” motorcycle ride benefiting the DAV Benevolence Fund. At 12:00 p.m. the motorcycle ride will thunder into downtown.

Ten blues acts will perform throughout the day, alternating between two stage locations in the State Theater parking lot and the city’s municipal lot next to the Brown Pusey House. For a look at the schedule of performances, click here.

The burnout contest will be held at South Mulberry between 31W and Helm Street. There will be three rounds, held throughout the day at 1:00, 3:00, & 5:00 p.m.

Additional motorcycle and kids events will also be held throughout the day.

For more information on the motorcycle ride, bike show, and kids zones, click here.

