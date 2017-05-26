LMPD searching for suspects after man and woman shot in Russell neighborhood

The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.

Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed on I-64 in Kentucky

The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night.

The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.

Parents of Seneca High senior killed in crash presented with her diploma at graduation

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

One man died as a result of the crash...

Eminence woman charged with murder after fatal crash in Henry County, Kentucky

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

Louisville city leaders shocked by LMPD chief's decision to reassign Second Division major

A chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a police officer shot a man in Sellersburg.

Suspect shot by Clark County officer before leading police on chase near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman are recovering after being shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

Police say it happened around 11:30 Thursday night on River Park Drive near 32nd Street. Investigators say a man and woman, both in their 20s, were shot.

They are expected to be OK.

No one has been arrested, but police are looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.

