LMPD searching for suspects after man and woman shot in Russell - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for suspects after man and woman shot in Russell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman are recovering after being shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

Police say it happened around 11:30 Thursday night on River Park Drive near 32nd Street. Investigators say a man and woman, both in their 20s, were shot. 

They are expected to be OK. 

No one has been arrested, but police are looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. 

