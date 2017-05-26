'Spring Cleaning' sweep of Metro Corrections turns up drugs, weapons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surprise lockdown at Metro Corrections Thursday turned up drugs, weapons and cell phones.

"Operation Spring Cleaning" went into effect at 11 o'clock Thursday morning.

During the lockdown, all non-essential movement into and out of the jail facility was limited. Inmate visits were canceled and volunteers weren't allowed in until the search was completed.

With the help of a trained drug and cell phone detection dog, officers found three phones, one on a corrections employee, the others on contract workers.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton says cell phones are prohibited and especially dangerous, since the inmates could use them to threaten victims, intimidate witnesses, set up assaults on staff or use it to assault another person.

The search also turned up jagged strips of metal from plastic wrap dispensers, metal parts from plumbing, broken broom handles, full-size pens and prescription drugs.

Bolton says overcrowded conditions inside the jail mean more inmates are trying to fashion weapons to "protect themselves as tensions run high and space runs out."

The jail conducts searches for contraband every day, Bolton says, sometimes focusing on an entire floor, select housing units or individual inmates. "Scheduled, but unannounced searches of this magnitude are expected and the search happens randomly throughout the years."

The lockdown also included a review of inmate housing units as well as sworn and civilian staff.

