Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns se - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

Posted: Updated:
Felipe Saucedo (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Felipe Saucedo (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville massage parlor police say was wanted for sexually abusing a client turned himself in Thursday morning.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Felipe Saucedo turned himself in at Jefferson County District Court, just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Saucedo was wanted on one count of sexual misconduct and one count of third degree sexual abuse. According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7. Police say a client was receiving a massage at his massage parlor at 705 E. Market Street, when Saucedo sexually fondled her and performed oral sex on her.

According to the warrant, the victim was "frozen and unable to move" during the incident, and Saucedo's actions were performed against her will.

Police say the victim was finally able to tell Saucedo to stop and he left the room. That's when the victim gathered up her belongings and left the business.

According to online records, Saucedo was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Thursday morning, but is no longer there.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.