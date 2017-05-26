Surprise guilty plea in Danville pawn shop triple murder in 201 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Surprise guilty plea in Danville pawn shop triple murder in 2013

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy WKYT Courtesy WKYT

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pastor accused in a triple murder at a Danville pawn shop is pleading guilty. 

In a surprise move, Kenneth Keith changed his plea in Boyle Circuit Court on Friday morning, admitting he is responsible for the murders of Mike and Angela Hockensmith and Daniel Smith. Police found all three dead from gunshot wounds at ABC Gold, Games and More on South 4th Street in Danville on September 20, 2013. The Hockensmith's owned the shop and Smith was a customer.

WKYT reports that family members of the Hockensmiths filled the courtroom on Friday, all wearing Superman shirts. Among those present, the Hockensmiths' son who was inside the pawn shop at the time of the murder. Daniel Smith's family was also present for the hearing.

The judge denied several motions by Keith's attorney trying to suppress evidence in the case before he changed his plea. 

Keith avoids facing the death penalty with pleading guilty. The prosecution recommended Keith serve a life sentence without parole.

