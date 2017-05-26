Former Southwest YMCA employee pleads guilty, admitting to shaking and dropping crying infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former employee of the YMCA of Greater Louisville accused of shaking a 5-month-old boy last year has pleaded guilty.

Sydney Cundiff, 23, was indicted in January on charges of first degree criminal abuse and first degree assault. On Friday, she pleaded guilty to amended charges of assault under extreme emotional disturbance and second degree criminal abuse.

Police say the incident happened Sept. 22, 2016, at the Southwest YMCA on Fordhaven Road. The infant was taken to the hospital after having a seizure while under Cundiff's care.

Cundiff was an employee of the Child Development Center.

The plea agreement says Cundiff admitted to causing the baby's injuries. Court records say she was extremely frustrated from the baby's crying and dropped him at one point in his crib. She went to place the baby in his high chair. The documents say she began to "wiggle him back and force trying to force his legs out of the high chair." She stated she shook him for approximately 45 seconds.

In court, Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the baby's family.

"I am so sorry for the accident, sorry and that I caused you all so much pain for your family," she said. "I sincerely wish I could turn back time and handle things a lot differently than how I did. Not a day goes by that I don't regret what took place. I can't imagine the pain and suffering that you all have been going through for all of this, and I hate that I'm responsible for all of this."

She went on to say she prays for the baby and his family every night and hopes he is happy little boy.

"I'm so deeply sorry," Cundiff added.

A judge sentenced Cundiff to three years in prison. She is eligible to apply for shock probation after four months. According to court documents, the child suffered head trauma, including a brain injury and subdural hematoma that required surgery. The child also suffered bruising to his legs.

State investigators say the infant suffered head trauma and needed surgery. There is no word on the child's condition.

