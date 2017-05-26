Former YMCA Southwest employee pleads guilty to abusing infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former employee of the YMCA of Greater Louisville accused of shaking a 5-month-old boy last year has pleaded guilty.

Sydney Cundiff, 23, was indicted in January on charges of first degree criminal abuse and first degree assault. On Friday she pleaded guilty to amended charges of assault under extreme emotional disturbance and second degree criminal abuse.

A judge sentenced Cundiff to three years in prison. She is eligible to apply for shock probation after four months.

Police say the incident happened Sept. 22, 2016 at the Southwest YMCA on Fordhaven Road. That's when the infant was taken to the hospital after having a seizure while under Cundiff's care.

According to court documents, the child suffered head trauma, including a brain injury and subdural hematoma that required surgery. The child also suffered bruising to his legs.

