POLICE: Motorcyclist fighting for life after Louisville Jeep driver involved in DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was driving drunk when he was involved in a crash -- and as a result, a motorcyclist is fighting for his life.

According to an arrest report, the crash happened Thursday night, just before 11 p.m. on Bardstown Road, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway. Police say 48-year-old Monty Janes was driving a Jeep northbound on Bardstown Road, when he tried to make a left turn into the parking lot of a Speedway.

Police say he told them he never saw the motorcyclist who was driving southbound at the time.

As a result, the motorcycle and the Jeep collided.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to U of L Hospital with life-threatening injuries to his head.

According to the arrest report, Janes smelled strongly of alcohol, had difficulty maintaining his balance and admitted to drinking one beer.

Janes was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first degree assault, failure to maintain required insurance and having no registration plates.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

The condition of the victim is not known.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.