ESCAPE: Inmate walks away from minimum security unit in central Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) - Police in central Kentucky are looking for an inmate that walked away from a minimum security facility on Friday morning. 

The Department of Corrections says 39-year-old Thomas L. Meeks walked away from the Northpoint Training Center about 7 a.m.

Meeks was serving an 18-year sentence for convictions out of Garrard and Madison Counties for multiple counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and theft by unlawful taking of a firearm. He would have been eligible for parole in March 2018.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with any information concerning Meeks is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police-Richmond Post at
859-623-2404 or the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department at 859-238-1123.

