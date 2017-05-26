Celebrate the legacy of Muhammad Ali during the "I Am Ali" Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "I Am Ali" festival will kickoff on e anniversary of Muhammad Ali's passing, June 3rd.

The festival celebrates his life and highlights Ali's "Six Core Principles:" Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality.

Each week of the six weeks of programming and community events will be tied to one of the principles.

Spirituality: June 3-10

Giving: June 11-17

Respect: June 18-24

Conviction: June 25-July 1

Dedication: July 2-8

Confidence: July 9-15

The celebration of Ali's legacy will include more than 70 different exhibits, performances and deals from over 35 different local attractions, hotels and restaurants.

The "I Am Ali" Festival will finish on July 15th.

Click here for the Louisville Convention and Visitor Bureau's list of all the events and activities of the "I Am Ali" Festival.

