Prosecutor opts not to pursue prostitution charge against former Clark County sheriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Clark County sheriff who lied to the FBI and quit his job to cover up an affair with a prostitute will not face new charges, according to the Clark County Prosecutor.

In a statement issued on Friday, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he declined to pursue new charges against Daniel Rodden, citing "insufficient evidence."

Mull's statement, in part, is as follows:

Earlier this month, the Sellersburg Police Department submitted police reports for me to review to consider for possible charges of Patronizing a Prostitute against Daniel Rodden, and for Prostitution against Amarie Williamson. The Sellersburg Police Department performed a thorough and professional investigation in this matter. The police investigation resulted from statements made by Williamson upon her arrest on drug charges in Clark County, and information contained upon a cell phone that she later provided to the Sellersburg Police Department. After a thorough review of all the evidence submitted to me, I have determined that insufficient evidence exists to obtain convictions of either individual in this matter. Therefore, I will not be filing any charges based upon the information provided to me in those police reports.

The controversy Mull alluded to involved Rodden, an escort, a Cracker Barrel and a flip-flop.

Sellersburg Police Chief William Whelan encountered Rodden while responding to a shoplifting call on May 1 at the Cracker Barrel on Triangle Road. Whelan said Rodden was sitting with the suspect, 26-year-old Amarie Williamson, who was accused of trying to steal a flip-flop. Williamson's purse was full of pills, needles and marijuana, according the police report, and she had a story to tell.

"She made allegations basically saying she was an escort, and that (Rodden) has paid her a couple times for some sexual acts," Whelan said.

Williamson said she was paid $300 to $400 each time at Rodden's Sellersburg home, and she'd sometimes bring a friend.

After a couple days in jail, she did a second interview with police, producing dates, times and text messages.

"One of the main ones was, 'Hey, do you want to play?' And that was basically their code for sexual acts for money," Whelan said.

Mull's announcement today means prosecutors will not pursue charges related to prostitution in this matter.

In 2013, Rodden lied to the FBI to cover up paying for sex. The prostitute from the old case became an informant for the federal government. She told authorities that Rodden gave her a badge and a sheriff's shirt to get special officer rates at the Hyatt Hotel in Louisville, where they met for the affair. He was forced to retire as sheriff as part of the plea agreement.

Related Stories:

Three years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

Former Clark County Sheriff Daniel Rodden to plead guilty to federal charges

Former Clark County Sheriff Danny Rodden sentenced

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.