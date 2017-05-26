RiverLink offering new 24/7 automated phone system

The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers can now add money to their RiverLink account or pay an invoice by phone.

A new automated system is aavailable 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The phone system eliminates the need to talk to a customer service representative to check your RiverLink account balance, add money to your prepaid account or pay an invoice. Accounts can still be paid and managed on line.

RiverLink customers have complained from the beginning about the extremely long wait times to reach customer service. WDRB documented wait times of more than one-hour in January. But by last month, the tolling system said call times were down sharply. In April, a RiverLink spokesperson said the average wait for a call was 10 minutes. That's down from 64 minutes in January.

The new automated phone system is already up and running and gives customers a way to manage accounts over the long Memorial Day weekend. RiverLink customer service centers and the call center will be closed Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29. The centers will resume normal operations at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Drivers with RiverLink prepaid accounts can call 855-RIV-LINK to check their account balance, and to add money to their accounts. Drivers will need their RiverLink account number and their 4-digit PIN number. If you don't remember your PIN, it's vailable online at www.RiverLink.com.

Payments can be made by credit card or debit card without talking to a customer service representative. At the end of the call, drivers will receive a confirmation number for their transaction.

Violation notices:

RiverLink also says the first violation notices will soon be sent to drivers who have outstanding toll invoices. A violation notice is sent when accounts are over 30 days. If that bill isn't paid, the second invoice includes a $5 fee. Drivers have 20 days to pay the second notice. After that, a third invoice goes out with a $25 fee tacked on. And if the third invoice isn't paid, the bill moves to collections with a $30 fee added to the total. Drivers in Kentucky and Indiana could also face restrictions to their annual vehicle registration.

Drivers with violation notices will begin receiving them in early June. The violation notices will be sent on a continuing cycle. Enforcement ensures tolling is fair, and helps to keep rates as low as possible.

