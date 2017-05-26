Rest area on I-65 in Hart County reopens more than a year after - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rest area on I-65 in Hart County reopens more than a year after being gutted by fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rest stop along southbound Interstate 65 in Hart County has reopened just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The popular rest area located at mile point 59 on I-65, officially reopened at noon Friday nearly a year-and-a-half after it was gutted by fire on Jan. 5, 2016. It has has been closed ever since. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the cause of the blaze was an electrical issue.

Parking is again available for cars and trucks, and the restrooms are open. Crews are still working on completing landscaping, trim, vending services and other cosmetic repairs. Signs alerting motorists of the work in progress will be displayed around the facility. With AAA forecasting a record number of Memorial Day travelers in more than a decade across the country, increasing access to rest areas couldn't be better timed. 

The southbound Hart County rest area welcomes approximately 1.5 million visitors annually.

The rest area welcomes about 1.5 million visitors each year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Chris Jessie says "it's a highly traveled and highly utilized facility."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.