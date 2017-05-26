SEXTUPLETS: Virginia couple has 6 babies after trying for 17 yea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SEXTUPLETS: Virginia couple has 6 babies after trying for 17 years

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WDRB) -- It took 17 years, but Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo are finally parents.  They have not one, not two, but six newborns.  All three boys and three girls are in good condition. 

The babies were delivered by cesarean section at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond May 11.

Ajibola Taiwo, a native of Western Nigeria, and her husband Adeboye had tried but failed to have a baby.  During an ultrasound in November, the doctor heard four heartbeats.  By the first of the year, they found out they were going to have sextuplets. 

As soon as doctors realized that Ajibola was having six babies, they started planning.  A 40-person team began drills and  resuscitation exercises to make sure everything was ready for the birth.

After 30 weeks, the babies were born. Each weighed under three pounds ranging from 1 lb. 10 oz. to 2 lb. 15 oz. The babies remain in the NICU two weeks after their births. But they are all doing well, and their parents are  thrilled. 

Sextuplets are very rare. In 2015, the last year for which data is available, nearly four million babies were born in the US. The number of quintuplets or higher was only 24.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.