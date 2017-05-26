Shireman's Farm Market turns local fruit into popsicles

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Shireman's Farm Market is turning some of its fresh, local produce into popsicles, just in time for summer.

Caroline Rosa Kesten, a longtime employee of Shireman's Farm Market, is creating the cold treats. Lemongrass lime, pecan pie, watermelon kiwi and strawberry pineapple are among the offered flavors, as part of her business, My, Oh My Lollies Gourmet Pops.

To purchase the popsicles, visit Shireman's Farm Market in Corydon, located at 2081 IN-135. Shireman's hopes to soon sell the popsicles at its New Albany location.

Shireman’s Farm Market also offers fresh produce, hanging baskets, trees, plants and ice cream treats including their peach ice cream.

