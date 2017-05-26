Hitchhiking clown swinging a bloody machete spooks California dr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hitchhiking clown swinging a bloody machete spooks California drivers

Posted: Updated:

GILROY, Ca. (WDRB) -- Drivers flooded police with 911 calls about a hitchhiking clown waving a bloody machete along a California highway on Wednesday. 

Police arrived on Highway 101 between Prunedale and Aromas to find a man in a clown suit with red and white makeup on his face.  And yes, he was holding a real machete caked in fake blood. 

KSBW reports that police arrived with their guns drawn.  Then two Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies handcuffed 61-year-old Larry Tovey. But the deputies determined he wasn't threatening anyone, but the machete was real. But they let him go home without charging him with any crime.

Sheriff Commander John Thornburg said, “He didn’t actually threaten anybody. He just had a sick sense of humor.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

