Visitation tonight for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visitation tonight for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A devastated family is preparing to bury their 7-year-old boy after he was killed while sitting at the kitchen table.

Dequante Hobbs Junior died May 21 after he was hit by a stray bullet as he sat at his kitchen table in his home on West Madison Street. Tonight loved ones are remembering him at a visitation from 6 to 8 at GC Williams Funeral Home on West Broadway.

Dequante's funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center at 324 E. Broadway.

While the family tries to cope, community activist Christopher 2X is hoping the community will rally around them. He's asking for donations to help the family get out of their troubled neighborhood and move forward.

"At the end of the day, a child that's lost in such an innocent way deserves some compassion from the community," 2X said. 

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. Click here to donate

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.