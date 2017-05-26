Proud Dad posts selfie with feeding tube to match his sick son's

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- A heart-warming photo of a devoted dad and his son is spreading the word about congenital heart defects.

33-year-old Robert Selby posted a shirtless photo of himself with his 3-year-old son Chace Elijah. The little boy was born with TOF or Tetralogy that requires him to use a feeding tube. To show his support, Robert glued one his son's "g-tubes" to his ab.

You can see the big smile from both of them, as Chace sucks in his tiny stomach to pose. “My Mr. @stealyourheart #teamchace is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs,” Selby wrote in a May 22 Instagram post. “I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him and bring awareness.”

Selby lives in suburban Washington, D.C, but the photo has been quickly shared around the country. He explains that Chase has to use a feeding tube because he is under weight.

Selby posts on Instagram as @thelifeofchaceelijah. He says Chace has undergone two open-heart surgeries since birth. “But as long as I’m breathing, I’ll always support my son and he’ll never be in a fight alone,” Selby posted.

