Louisville inmate accused of threatening prosecutor and judge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville inmate accused of threatening prosecutor and judge

Walter King (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Walter King (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing brand new charges after police say he threatened a prosecutor and a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge.

According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Walter King was already in jail for allegedly violating a domestic violence order, when, on May 15, he made the threats during a recorded phone conversation from the jail. 

"If I see that prosecutor [EXPLETIVE] in the street, imma smack that [EXPLETIVE]'s teeth outta her mouth," King allegedly said on the call.

Authorities say he also threatened to, "smack the [EXPLETIVE] outta of the judge."

According to court documents, King cursed both the prosecutor and the judge -- Jefferson County Circuit Judge Stephanie Burke -- and said he would spit in both their faces when he saw them.

King also seemed to recognize that the conversation was being recorded, allegedly uttering things like, "record that" and "hear that, since you're listening to my mother-[EXPLETIVE] conversations."

Authorities say the prosecutor first learned of the threats while listening to the recorded jail calls in an effort to ensure that King had not violated any of the conditions of a domestic violence order.

King is charged with two counts of third degree terroristic threatening and two counts of intimidating a participant in the legal process in connection with the incident.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

