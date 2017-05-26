U of L tops off new Pediatrics Medical Office building downtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L tops off new Pediatrics Medical Office building downtown

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of planning, progress is being made on the Pediatrics Medical Office Building downtown.

University of Louisville officials held a topping off ceremony with the ceremonial placement of the final, signed beam on the 8 story building.

The building on Preston Street will house all of U of L's pediatric specialists including doctors from Norton Children's Hospital.  U of L Physicians interim CEO, Dr. Gerard Rabalais says it will be a place of comfort, care and convenience. "It'll bring children into a medical home. So think of a home -- your own home. It's a safe place. It's a place where care is coordinated."  

He added, "It's a place where the doctors come to the patient and the ability for multiple difference specialists to be able to one area to serve the child with chronic needs and the family that is so devastated by the lifelong illness that the child might have with heart disease or cancer or many other conditions. "

The outpatient services of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Center also will be located in the building. Norton Children’s Hospital also will be providing care within the building including infusion and laboratory services.

U of L officials anticipate nearly 140,000 patient visits per year. Additionally, about 500 employees and learners will inhabit the building. The $80 million building is scheduled to open in July of next year.

