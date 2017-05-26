Rundown Louisville apartment complex getting $5 million makeover - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rundown Louisville apartment complex getting $5 million makeover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

Samantha Pearson and baby Kai have lived in there for the last year, and in that short amount of time, her apartment was burglarized.

"They used a rock and threw it through my window," Pearson said. "And on top of that, I've had mold and issues with maintenance."

Pearson thinks her son might be sick from this mold under her sink and said there's a good chance it started when the complex flooded two years ago, causing more than 100 people to evacuate in boats. 

The only good thing about the complex, Pearson said, is that it's under new ownership. 

A national developer named Vitus bought all 130 apartments and is promising to gut the place from the inside out, costing a total of $5 million.  It will install a new drain system to make sure it doesn't flood anymore.

"I live on the bottom floor, and when it floods, I'm basically screwed," Pearson said. "And I have a 1-year-old. Where am I going to go? I have nowhere else to go."

Vitus will improve the landscaping and install a new playground and outdoor community gathering space. It will also remodel the kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, installing new appliances and flooring. 

The company said people can live in the apartments while they're being renovated, and no one will be displaced.  

With a number of shootings, homicides and drug related arrests in Guardian Court over the years,the most important thing to Pearson is knowing someone has her back if things get dangerous. So Vitus will install more than 30 new cameras in the community areas and hallways to help keep neighbors safe. 

The company hopes remodeling will start by the end of July.

