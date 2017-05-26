Gov. Matt Bevin talks violence, JCPS and his new Anchorage home in exclusive interview

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin said Friday he will release his plan to curb violence in Louisville and other urban areas as early as next week.

In an interview with WDRB News, Bevin declined to give details of the plan because he said he has yet to talk to some key leaders. But he said the anti-violence plan will be inexpensive and simple.

“For those that think this is going to be some kind of call for restrictions on guns, it has nothing to do with that," Bevin said. "So I want people to just anticipate a simple solution that, if they genuinely care, and if they truly want to participate in finding a solution, it will be something they can easily participate in."

In a wide-ranging interview, Bevin also discussed his criticism of JCPS, which he has called an “unmitigated disaster.”

Bevin said the problem is the bureaucracy, and he said he's encouraged by the changing leadership. Superintendent Donna Hargens has resigned effective in July, and Doss High School principal Marty Pollio has been named the interim.

“I think the solution is to find the right leadership," he said. "We've got somebody who I think is going to do a decent job in the interim. The process will be gone through as to who the next superintendent will be. We're going to be bringing in some charter school opportunities into some of these failing parts of that system. That will create opportunity as well."

Bevin said it has already been a record year for economic investment in the state, with $5.8 billion in investments potentially creating 9,000 jobs. He credited passage of the right-to-work law and said a legal challenge by two unions will fail.

“This lawsuit can't trump what our legislature did," he said. "This legislature is the responsible party, these men and women who go there and voted on passing this. So I have zero concern about it. It's just a nuisance, and it makes people that would want to come here think, ‘Maybe they really don't want us.’ Why would we do that to people? We want jobs for working men and women."

Bevin also addressed the controversy over the purchase of his new home in Anchorage.

“We bought this home intentionally so that we had a place that was a little removed, so that you couldn't just drive by and look in the windows, so that you couldn't throw something at it, if you were so inclined," he said. "And that was the whole point of it. People who are trying to turn that into some nefarious deed is craziness."

Bevin denied making any special deal with a political donor to buy the home and said an ethics challenge by the watchdog group Common Cause is politically motivated.

“I'm willing to take my fair share of kicks along the way. Fair enough. That's people's prerogative," he said. "They think that's part of the sport of being able to take shots at somebody in political office. But don't put innocent people, including members of my family, at risk, literally, or besmirch and disparage good, decent people who they think are somehow connected with me."

Bevin said he purchased the home through an LLC for liability and estate planning purposes, not to try to hide anything.

