Credit card information stolen from several Chipotle locations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chipotle said Friday that many of its restaurants around the country have been the victims of credit card hacking.

The malware hack occurred between March 24 and April 18, and hackers obtained cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.

Chipotle said it's working with cyber security firms to enhance its security.

Here are the stories affected in Louisville:

  • 420 S. Hurstbourne Parkway
  • 315 S. Fourth Street
  • 13303 Shelbyville Road, Suite 101
  • 10331 Westport Road, Suite 100

If you have questions regarding the hack, you can call 888-738-0534.

